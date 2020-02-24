PM Hun Sen and ASEAN Leaders to Hold Bilateral Meeting with President Trump

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said ASEAN leaders will meet bilaterally with American President Donald Trump at the ASEAN-US Summit, to be held in Las Vegas in March 2020.

He spoke Monday at the press conference held at the Peace Palace.

“I am not sure if President Trump will talk about Westerdam with me because ASEAN leaders will have bilateral meeting with him,” the premier said.

Speaking at public event on 11 February, Cambodia’s Strongman said he will arrive in Las Vegas on 12 March; play golf there on 13 March; attend the summit on the 14; and meet with Cambodian community on 15. He will repatriate after meeting with US President Donald Trump on the 16.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir and President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines said they would not join the summit, yet send foreign ministers instead.

Related posts