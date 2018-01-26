PM Hun Sen and ASEAN Leaders Attend 69th India’s Republic Day Celebration

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, ASEAN leaders, and leaders of Republic of India, attended and presided over the 69th India’s Republic Day Celebration.

The official ceremony was held in New Delhi under a cold weather of 8 degrees Celsius.

At the ceremony, the leaders of ASEAN countries and India paid close attention to the 90-minute parade of horses, camels, and military ammunitions, technologies and traditional ceremonies.

The Republic of India covers an area of ​​3,287,263 square kilometers and is divided into 29 states and seven territories, bordering Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, China, Nepal and Pakistan, with a total of 1.2 billion people.

ASEAN leaders, as well as all citizens of India who attended the parade, expressed high appreciation and praise for the development of Indian defense capabilities, economic development, and capacity building skills.

