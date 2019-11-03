PM Hun Sen: ASEAN and China Shall Jointly Enhance Effective Strategic Partnership

Source: FN

Nov. 3 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday that ASEAN and China should make efforts together to translate the Vision 2030 to practical work for implementation to ensure the effectiveness of the strategic partnership and the bright future.

His remark was made at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand, under a theme “Review and Future Direction of ASEAN-China Cooperation”.

The premier stated that the leaders of ASEAN-China have made joint commitment for further cooperation to deepen the partnership on three pillars namely: political and security cooperation, economic cooperation, and social-culture cooperation.

Prime Minister Hun Sen underlined that Cambodia is pleased with China’s endeavor to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN in the area of connectivity through the implementation if the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, together with the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve this objective.

At the summit, the leaders of ASEAN-China stressed the importance of ASEAN-China cooperation and encouraged the progress of negotiations to help reduce tensions and risks toward the end of the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC).

The leaders also appreciated the completion of the first round of COC negotiations in July 2019.

The ASEAN-China leaders emphasized the importance of trust and prevention measures to enhance trust and confidence between the two sides.

ASEAN-China leaders reiterated the need for increased mutual trust, restraint and avoidance of actions that could complicate the situation and seek peaceful solutions in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982.

