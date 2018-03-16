PM Hun Sen Arrives Sydney for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen and a senior delegation of the Royal Government of Cambodia arrived Sydney safely at 8:00 am Sydney time and at 4:00 am Cambodian time on Friday.

Prime Minister’s presence was highly honored and welcomed by senior officials of Australia as other leaders of the ASEAN Member States. In particular, the Cambodians living in Australia welcomed the premier with deep respect and love.

On Friday afternoon, the premier will lead a delegation to hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as well as meet with Jeremy Johnson, President of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The premier is also scheduled to meet with 750 Cambodian people and students who are studying in Australia and New Zealand.

The Special Summit, to be held on March 17-18 in Sydney, is an historic and unprecedented opportunity to strengthen Australia’s strategic partnership with ASEAN and deliver tangible economic and security benefits to Australia.

