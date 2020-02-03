PM Hun Sen Arrives S. Korea for Universal Peace Federation World Summit 2020

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen landed Seoul on 3 February afternoon to attend Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 on Peace, Security and Human Development in the Republic of Korea (ROK) on 3-5 February 2020.

At the hotel he stays, the premier was warmly welcomed by many Cambodian supporters living and studying South Korea.

According to the press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated Friday, prime minister will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

During his stay, the premier will meet with President of the ROK H.E. Moon Jae-in to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interests. Besides, he will also attend a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister of the ROK H.E. Chung Sye-kyun.

The premier will deliver a keynote address on the Summit’s theme “Peace, Security and Human Development”, along with other foreign dignitaries attending the UPF World Summit 2020.

He will also meet with members of the Cambodian community, students and workers who are residing and working in the ROK.

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Korea have enjoyed cordial ties and excellent collaboration in many areas such as trade, investment, employment and education.

