PM Hun Sen: The Army Serves People

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday morning said that the army is not the masters of the people but is a faithful servant of the people.

“Soldiers are descendants of the people and are born from the people, so everything must be done in accordance with the interests of the people. The army is not the ruler of the people but the army is the faithful servants of our people,” said the premier.

In order to maintain the support from the people, PM Hun Sen reminded the army to jointly continue to apply the principles and policies of the “people’s national security” and serve the interests of the people.

He also highly valued the Khmer people who strongly supported the Cambodian army, especially during the period of conflict with neighboring countries.

