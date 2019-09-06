PM Hun Sen Approves $100M of Government’s Saving for Infrastructure Constructions in Sihanoukville

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen approved to use USD 100 million of Royal Government’s savings and introduced the principle of “Palm Leaves Wrap Palm Sugar” for the construction of main roads, ring roads, drainage and sewage systems in Sihanoukville province, according to the press release of the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Thursday.

The urgent inter-ministerial meeting to review and discuss “Prioritization on Road Maintenance and Construction in Sihanoukville” was held on 4 September 2019, presided over by Cambodian Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Porn Moniroth.

The meeting agreed on the following procedures and principles:

First, implement the principles and decision on 28 August 2019 to restore the five natural streams and existing sewers to solve flood issues.

Second, to rehabilitate the ring roads, and drainage system, and repair the 22 lines of roads in accordance to the standard regulations, focusing on quality, beauty, safety, and financial situation.

Third, effectively implement the USD 100 million budget under the principle of “Palm Leaves Wrap Palm Sugar” for the construction and rehabilitation of ring roads, drainage and sewage systems in Sihanoukville.

