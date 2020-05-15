PM Hun Sen Appreciates Efforts of Authorities in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his appreciation to all authorities at all levels for their efforts in preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, but called on them to keep high vigilance.

“I would like to praise all institutions as well as the local authorities for their successful fight against COVID-19, but I still continue to appeal to them not to ignore this issue even though there have been no new infection cases for more than a month ago. What we have to pay attention to is to prevent the new outbreak,” said the Premier in his opening speech at the weekly cabinet meeting this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also shared his concern over the possible second wave of COVID-19 infections due to the resumption of people’s movement.

“[…] we noted that our citizens started going out, but what we have to do is to educate them to be careful […],” he underlined.

Cambodia has found no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for 33 days in a row, the tally remains at 122. Of them, 121 patients have been successfully cured.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of May 14 2020, there have been 4,258,666 positive cases of COVID-19 globally, including 294,190 deaths. Southeast Asia has 118,243 confirmed cases.

