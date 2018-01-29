PM Hun Sen Appreciates Cambodia-Vietnam Security Cooperation

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has spoken highly of the cooperation between the Cambodian Ministry of Interior and Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security.

The Cambodian premier made the appreciation while receiving yesterday afternoon visiting Minister of Public Security of Vietnam H.E. To Lam, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Techo Hun Sen told reporters.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also recommended the two ministries to continue working together to improve and maintain social order, safety and good security between the two nations, especially along the common border.

H.E. To Lam briefed the Cambodian premier on Vietnam’s achievements last year and on the outcomes of his working meeting with Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. He also expressed both sides’ commitment to continue and expand their good relations and cooperation.

Related posts