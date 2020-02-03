PM Hun Sen Applauds Fruitful Results of Cambodia-South Korea Good Relations

Source: FN

In a meeting with Cambodian people and workers in South Korea on 3 February 2020, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen praised Cambodia-South Korea strong diplomatic relations and fruitful results between the two countries.

Cambodia and South Korea established diplomacy on 30 October 1997 under the direct initiative of Prime Minister Hun Sen with the then President of South Korea Kim Young-sam.

The diplomatic relations has ushered in a period of remarkable growth in the bilateral ties across the full range of political, economic, development and cultural cooperation.

According to Korean Embassy in Phnom Penh, the Republic of Korea has provided Cambodia, one of its major partner countries for development cooperation, with USD 700 million of official development assistance (ODA).

“More than 250 Korean companies have involved in various business activities in Cambodia. Two-way trade has increased twentyfold since 1997, reaching 970 million US dollars in 2018. Korea is also the second largest foreign direct investor in Cambodia, with a cumulative total of 5.8 billion US dollars in investment. Trade volume in 2019 has reached nearly USD 1 billion,” according to the embassy.

“As the founder of strong relations with the Republic of Korea, I can proudly say that we have enjoyed good relations with Korea over the past 20 years,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The premier also expressed satisfactions over coordinations for the celebrations of 2019 ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan, and Mekong-ROK relations.

From 1996 to 2018, South Korea had provided more than USD 300 million in grant aids to Cambodia.

The National Highway 2 renovation and National Highway 48 construction are funded by South Korean loans.

Cambodia has 65,500 Cambodian workers in Korea.

