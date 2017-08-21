PM Hun Sen Appeals to Workers to Register for Next National Election

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on all workers to register their names for the next general elections.

The voter registration will begin in Sept. 1, 2017, announced the premier while meeting with over 4,000 workers and employees at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh this morning.

National Election Committee (NEC)’s figures show that there are approximately two million citizens who will be registered on the voters’ list in 2017 while the voter registration will last until Nov. 9, 2017.

According to the NEC’s 2016 voters’ list, more than 7.86 million of the total 9.6 million eligible voters have been registered via the computerised registration process supported by the EU and Japan.

Cambodia will organise the 6th parliamentary election on July 29, 2018.

