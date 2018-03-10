PM Hun Sen Appeals to People to Enjoy the 4th River Festival

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will attend the 3-Day Annual River Festival in Kandal Province on Saturday afternoon and he appealed to the people to enjoy with the 4th River Festival.

“This afternoon, I will attend the river festival in Kandal province. Enjoy the festival all together. For safety, please obey the traffic laws”, the premier wrote on his Facebook.

On this occasion, the premier welcomed the compatriots both inside and outside the country to enjoy the holiday weekend.

The 4th River Festival was held in Kandal province from March 9 to 11, 2018 under the theme of “River of Peace, Friendship and Tourism Sustainability” organized by the Ministry of Tourism to promote provinces along the river to national and international tourists, promote river products, and improve people’s livelihood.

