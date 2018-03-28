PM Hun Sen Appeals Not to Increase Taxi Fee in Khmer New Year

Source: FN

Addressing to 14,000 garment workers from 23 factories in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey, Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed to all taxi drivers not to increase fees for traveling during the upcoming Khmer New Year which affects the expenditure of passengers, especially workers.

“The New Year is coming, so I appeal to all taxi owners to not increase the fee,” said the premier.

In the past, during Khmer New Year or Pchum Ben or major national holidays, taxi owners or bus companies often raise their fees. However, this year Ganzberg beer company will distribute free bus tickets starting from April 1 until the ticket is out of stock to reduce the expense of citizens who wish to visit their hometowns.

The premier also announced that for the three-day of Khmer New Year, everyone will have access to free city bus in Phnom Penh.

According to Phnom Penh Municipal Spokesman Met Measpheakdey, 157 buses are circulating on eight boulevards in Phnom Penh and that the users has increased to 10,000 a day.

