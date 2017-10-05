PM Hun Sen Announces To Purchase Preaek Pnov Bridge and Road

Source: FN

As a great gift to Cambodians, Prime Minister Hun Sen has publicly announced the purchase of the Ly Yong Phat bridge and Preaek Pnov road, so residents will no longer pay for passing by, effective from October 15, 2017.

“In order to solve the difficulties and improve the living standard, people who pass bridges and roads connecting to the National Road 6A to Route 5 will no longer pay, as they will belong to the Government”, the premier wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“Ministry of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Phnom Penh Capital Hall and relevant institutions have to discuss with the company to solve some of the remaining problems. I hope that our people will benefit from this decision”, PM Hun Sen added.

