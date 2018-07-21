PM Hun Sen Announces to Protect Cambodia’s Peace and Prosperity

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, the leader of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), announced to protect Cambodian peace and prosperity and prevent the civil war.

“CPP is always with the people. We build this nation from zero; therefore, CPP will make sure that the country will not return to a destruction. From now on, there is only peace and progress, and I will take care Cambodia forever,” Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on Facebook on Friday, attached with a photo of himself having lunch with garment workers of top summit factory.

He called on citizens to vote for CPP with a logo of an angel scattering flowers, ordered 20th on the ballot paper, in order to maintain peace and ensure Cambodia’s further development and prosperity.

