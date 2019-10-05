PM Hun Sen Announces to Host Annual Meeting with Vietnamese Investors in Cambodia

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to hold an annual meeting with Vietnamese investors in Cambodia on the eve of the Chinese-Vietnamese New Year, addressing at a bilateral meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in Ha Noi on Friday.

Prime Minister also welcomed the wise decisions of all foreign investors, especially Vietnamese investors, who have chosen and aimed to make Cambodia a high potential investment destination for entrepreneurs.

“I would like to call on Vietnamese businesspeople and investors to learn more about investment potential and opportunities in Cambodia and to collaborate with Cambodian investors to maximize the benefits,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The premier pledged to ensure a favorable environment for investors, especially peace, security and political stability as well as effective macroeconomic, legal and institutional framework, transparency, and accountability.

