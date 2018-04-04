PM Hun Sen Announces Free of Charge for Public Transportation on National Road 1,3,4,5, and 6

Source: FN

The free public bus services is not only provided for people traveling to provinces along National Road 1 and 5, but also 3, 4 and 6, effective from April 12 to 18, addressing to approximately 3,000 graduates of Vanda Institute at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich Hall on Tuesday.

“Last year, I called for transport companies not to increase the price of the bus services to people’s hometown before and after the Khmer New Year, but it was ineffective. This year, the municipality of Phnom Penh will provide free transportation services for travelers from April 12 to 18, 2018”, stated the premier.

Phnom Penh Governor Khoung Sreng said that the Capital Hall has 60 buses available and will have more if necessary.

Related posts