PM Hun Sen Announces Free of Charge for Public Transportation on Nation Road 1 and 5

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Sunday, announced to provide free of charge public bus service to people traveling to provinces along National Road 1 and 5 before and after the Khmer New Year (KNY).

His remark was made during his meeting with 3,401 teachers and education staffs in Phnom Penh, of which 1,946 are women, at Diamond Island Convention and Exhibition Center, on Sunday.

“The free service will starts from April 12 to 18, 2018, and the bus will work normally in the city after the deadline. Some companies that provide bus services will not charge too much; otherwise, people will use the 60 government’s available buses”, stated the premier.

