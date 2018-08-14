PM Hun Sen Announces Free Access to National Road No. 21

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to allow free access for people traveling on National Road No. 21 connecting Daun Keo city to National Road No. 2 to Takeo province, effective from 12:00 am tonight, according to the Takeo provincial administration’s letter dated on Tuesday.

“In order to facilitate transportation and contribute to improving the livelihoods of the citizens, Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to provide free access to National Road No. 21 from 12:00 am Tuesday,” stated in the letter.

