PM Hun Sen Announce to Support the Establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam Special Economic Zone at Border

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has pledged to support the establishment of the Cambodia-Vietnam Special Economic Zone at borders of the two countries, addressing at the Viet Nam-Cambodia Investment and Trade Promotion Conference on Friday in Ha Noi, Viet Nam.

The premier pointed out that the SEZ could be established in Memot district, Tbong Khmum province, where he used to enter Viet Nam to liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime and it was an important landmark 42 years ago.

“If His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc encouraged this initiative, I would like to have the Cambodia-Vietnam SEZ at the Cambodia-Vietnam border,” said the premier.

To date, Cambodia has 19 SEZs in operation, with 377 factories, creating 114,173 jobs for Cambodians. The first special economic zone in Cambodia was established in Bavet City, Svay Rieng province, near the Vietnamese border, and the first factory in the SEZ was a bicycle manufacturer and currently Cambodia has become the world’s third largest bicycle exporter.

