PM Hun Sen Allows to Resume Sport Activities in Public Spaces and Olympic Stadium

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced to resume physical exercise and sport activities in public spaces and at the National Olympic Stadium, according to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS)’s announcement dated Tuesday.

“As Covid-19 situation in Cambodia is under control and in order to improve the physical and mental health of the people, Prime Minister Hun Sen allowed to resume sports activities in public squares and the National Olympic Stadium, except at gyms and sport clubs where sets of equipment are shared,” the ministry wrote in the announcement.

The ministry continued to appeal to the public to maintain proper hygiene and adhere to social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in accordance to the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

As of 28 July 2020, Cambodia has confirmed 226 cases of Covid-19. So far, 147 have recovered.

