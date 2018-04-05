PM Hun Sen Agrees with Vietnam to Prevent Fake News

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to prevent the dissemination of fake information, which could affect relations between the two countries.

The agreement was made in a meeting prior to a dinner reception, organized by Mekong River Commission (MRC), at Angkor Hotel, Siem Reap on Wednesday evening.

Eang Sophalleth, personal secretary to the Prime Minister, said that Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has requested to further strengthen cooperation with Cambodia in the field of news broadcasting to avoid the spread of false information that could harm the good relations and cooperation between the tow countries .

Both nations mentioned great trade volume and good cooperation between the two countries, especially the success in solving overlapped taxation.

Recently, some radio and foreign newspapers quoted a falsified news and reported that Vietnam was no longer supporting Prime Minister Hun Sen.

