PM Hun Sen: Over 60,000 Village Authorities Access to Public Hospitals for Free

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that more than 60,000 village chiefs, vice-principals and assistant councils will receive free medical treatment at public hosptitals, just like garment workers.

The claim was made when the premier visited more than 15,000 workers from 13 factories in Phnom Penh.

The premier stated that female civil servants at the village and commune will receive the same support as other female civil servants when giving birth.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced the new government’s policy to fund female civil servants, police officers and soldiers $200 for a child born, $396 for a twin and $594 for a triplet.

Recently, Prime Minister Hun Sen vowed to bring benefits for garment factory workers, including free health care, free access to public transport in Phnom Penh, and a minimum wage increase to at least $168 per month.

