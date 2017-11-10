PM Hun Sen: 2018 Election Does Not Require Foreign Recognition

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said earlier today that the upcoming 2018 National Election will be done legally in accordance with the Cambodian law and Constitution.

He added that the election result only requires recognition from Cambodian citizens, not foreign countries.

The premier reiteration was made after a few US senators stated they would not recognize the 2018 election and the elected Cambodian government if Kem Sokha, current President of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was not released from custody.

Cambodian Senators Election will be held on February 25, 2018 and that of parliamentarians election will be on July 29, 2018.

The voting registration for the 2018 election ended yesterday with approximately 500,000 registered.

