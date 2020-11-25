PM Holds a Get-together with Legal Teams

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held here this morning at the Peace Palace a get-together with 153 members of the Royal Government’s legal team and Samdech Techo Sen’s voluntary legal team.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to all lawyers attending the gathering and briefed them on the current situation of Cambodia, especially on the Royal Government’s response to recent flash floods and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier spoke highly of the achievements of the Royal Government’s legal team and Samdech Techo Sen’s voluntary legal team and give some recommendations to them for their future success.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to profoundly thank Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother as well as his compatriots for their attention to his health.

