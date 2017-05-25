PM Holds a Get-Together with Christian Communities in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held here this morning a get-together with more than 4,000 Christians in the Kingdom, at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh.

This is the second meeting with Christian communities for Christian harmonisation in Cambodia. The first one was in 2016.

On the occasion, the Cambodian premier re-affirmed the religious harmonisation in the country and called on all Buddhists, Muslims, Christians and other religious followers to maintain this harmonisation.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Christian communities for their contribution to the development and humanitarian activities in Cambodia.

According to the Ministry of Cults and Religious Affairs, there are two groups of Christianity in Cambodia – Catholic and Protestant. Catholicism has a total of some 12,900 followers while Protestantism, about 83,086 followers. Christianity has been present in Cambodia since 1923.

Cambodia is recognised by her religious freedom even though Buddhism is the state religion. Some 95 percent of the population of about 15 million are Buddhists with a total of 4,514 pagodas and 56,820 monks across the country. Islam has about 300,000 followers.

