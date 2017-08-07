PM Holds a Get-together with Cambodian students in Japan

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held yesterday evening a get-together with more than 100 Cambodian students who have been pursuing their studies in Japan, on the sidelines of his four-day visit in Japan.

According to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK)’s report, during this one-hour-and-a-half meeting in Tokyo, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated the students’ efforts in their studies in Japan and advised them to continue the solidarity and good relations between them as well as with other students.

The premier briefed them on Cambodia’s current political and economic situation. He also recommended them to follow the government’s activities, the real situation in the country, and the new developments in ASEAN and the world.

H.E. Ms. Chea Kimtha, Cambodian Ambassador to Japan, said about 750 Cambodian students have been attending short- and long-term courses in Japan.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen arrived in Tokyo on Aug. 6 afternoon for an official working visit there until Aug. 9, at the invitation of the Government of Japan.

