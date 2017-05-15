PM Holds a Get-together with Cambodian Students in China

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held a get-together with more than 200 Cambodian students pursuing their studies in China, yesterday afternoon during his stay in Beijing for the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation”.

According to a statement released after the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen praised the students for their efforts in their studies and for the creation of an association to help each other. He encouraged them to continue doing their best and highlighted the significance of peace for Cambodia’s socio-economic development.

The Premier also briefed the students on the good relations between Cambodia and China and the importance of the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation” which will provide benefits to Cambodia as well as other poor nations.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen informed them of the four fallen and one injured Cambodian peacekeepers in Central African Republic and underlined Cambodia’s commitment to continue contributing to the world peace.

Taking the opportunity, the Prime Minister donated US$10,000 in addition to the US$20,000 donation from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce to support the Cambodian Students Association in China.

Related posts