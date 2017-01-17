PM Holds a Get-together with Cambodian People Living in Europe

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held a get-together with Cambodian people living and studying in Czech Republic, Germany, France, Belgium and Switzerland …, in Zurich on Jan. 16 evening, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos-Kloster.

According to his official Facebook page, on the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-affirmed that peace is so important for the national rehabilitation and development.

The bilateral trade between Cambodia and EU has now reached more than US$4 billion, he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also informed them of the development of the agricultural sector and the active contribution of the tourism sector in the country’s economic growth.

The poverty rate drops by one percent annually, he said, stressing that by 2030, Cambodia will become a high-income economy.

Even though we have limited budget and materials, we are not poor in ideas, underlined Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

