PM Holds a Get-together with 3,600 Voluntary Medical Doctors

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held here this morning at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre a get-together with some 3,600 medical doctors and health practitioners of Samdech Techo Voluntary Youth Doctor Association (TYDA).

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation to the achievements obtained by TYDA in its humanitarian missions and gave some recommendations to further improve its services.

The premier also advised TYDA to provide health services to people without political affiliation discrimination.

According to Gen. Hun Manet, Chairman of TYDA, since the association’s establishment on Dec. 27, 2012, about 240,000 people have benefited from its free-of-charge health services.

Among them, he pointed out, there were 28 cases of cancers, 36 cases of heart diseases, and a case of cardiac surgery that was sent to South Korea.

