PM Holds Another Get-together with Factory Workers and Employees

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held this morning a get-together with more than 15,000 workers and employees from 10 factories at Kambol area, along National Road No 4, Phnom Penh.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training to further work with all stakeholders, especially the factory owners and employers’ association, to solve the employment contract issue appropriately.

This (employment contract) is part of occupational safety, underlined the Cambodian premier, adding that after three months of probation, an employment contract should be made appropriately.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also re-affirmed the Royal Government of Cambodia’s attention to the enhancement of living standard and the improvement of health and social welfare of the workers and employees.

Besides, Samdech Techo Prime Minister briefed them on the country’s current political and economic situation and development.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, some 11,168 enterprises have been registered at the ministry, generating 1.2 million direct jobs with a total wage of over US$2 billion annually on average, and almost 3 million indirect jobs. The workers, especially in the garment and textile sector, receives currently US$153 as monthly minimum wage, and with other benefits, they can get US$170-181 monthly, and up to US$300 with overtime pay and other bonuses.

