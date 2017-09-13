PM Hold a Get-together with Cambodian Students in Nanning

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held a get-together with 142 Cambodian students who are pursuing their studies in China, on the sidelines of the 14th ASEAN-China Expo in Nanning, Guangxi province.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged them to study hard and well-prepared to be the good citizens who can contribute to the development of their respective families and the country.

The premier also briefed them on the current political and economic situation in the country and recommended them to follow up the royal government’s activities and the true situation in Cambodia.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen handed over US$20,000 together with another US$20,000 from Cambodia Chamber of Commerce to the Cambodian Student Association in China to support its activities, and gave the 142 students attending the get-together US$500 each.

Currently, there are about 1,200 Cambodian students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate’s degrees in China.

Related posts