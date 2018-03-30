PM Highlights Government’s Arrangements to Promote Workers’ Welfare

Source: AKP

The Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) is preparing everything to further enhance the workers’ welfare in response to a recent economic analysis report projected that the minimum wage of workers and employees will increase to US$250 per month by 2023, said this morning Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

At a gathering with 14,694 workers and employees from 23 factories and enterprises in Prey Tea area, Phnom Penh’s Pursenchey, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the RGC has lost some US$40 million in reply to the decision of increasing the workers’ monthly minimum wage to US$170 this year. An economic analysis report has projected that this figure will rose to US$250 in five years, therefore the RGC has to be well prepared to reduce risks due to this wage increment, he added.

Besides, the RGC has spent some US$4.6 million to cover compensation for garment workers whose factory owners ran away irresponsibly due to bankruptcy, and some other supporting budget for 12,511 women workers who have just delivered their babies, stressed the Premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also highlighted the bigger contribution of the industrial sector in the country’s economic growth, about 30 percent of the annual GDP.

There are in total 11,168 registered factories and enterprises in Cambodia, employing more than 1.2 million workers.

