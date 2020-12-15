PM: High School Students Not Allowed to Take Exam Next Month

Source: AKP

High school students cannot sit for their exam rescheduled for Jan. 11, 2021, announced this morning Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in his message to his compatriots broadcast live from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province.

The Premier made the announcement as the Nov. 28 community cluster transmission event has not yet ended even though it is under control.

“All high school students of this 2019-2020 academic year are all allowed to pass the exam [without taking it],” he suggested.

Anyway, Samdech Techo Hun Sen advised the high school students to continue studying hard at university.

This year’s high school exam has been postponed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related posts