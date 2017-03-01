PM Grants Two School Buildings and Materials to Samdech Euv High School in Siem Reap Province

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has decided to provide two school buildings of 60 classrooms, along with 10 sets of computers, two printing machines, one photocopier and 600 tables, to Samdech Euv High School in Siem Reap province.

The decision was made during his visit to the high school after presiding over the opening ceremony of Asia-Pacific Regional Early Childhood Development (ECD) Conference in the cultural province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also announced to grant sports facilities and donated 10 million Riel (about US$2,500) to the school to organise the celebration of the upcoming International Women’s Day (Mar. 8).

Related posts