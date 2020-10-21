PM: Flash Flood Death Toll Rises to 36

Source: AKP

The nationwide death toll due to the ongoing flash floods rose to 36, said the Head of the Royal Government Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning.

During his visit to more flash flood victims in Banteay Meanchey northwestern province, the worst-hit area, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said 19 victims out of 36 have been recorded in Banteay Meanchey.

The Premier took the opportunity to share his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and announced to contribute 10 million Riel (about US$2,500) to each family for the funeral ceremony.

The ongoing flash floods have so far affected 19 of the 25 provinces and capital city – Phnom Penh, Pursat, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Svay Rieng, Oddar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, and Kampong Thom.

