PM Files Second Lawsuit against Kem Sok, Demands $2.5k

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s lawyer Ky Tech has filed a second lawsuit against Kem Sok, a well-known political activist, for defaming the government.

The lawsuit was submitted to Phnom Penh Municipal Court (PPMC) Thursday morning.

“This refers to the system… a system under this government to murder people in which the murderers who killed Kem Ley and other activists are never to be found…”, Kem Sok speaking on Radio Free Asia Saturday night.

The second lawsuit is seeking an additional $2,500 on top of the first lawsuit, which demanded $500,000, according to the premier’s lawyer, Ky Tech.

The PPMC’s prosecutor also summoned Kem Sok on Friday this week and requested that the authorities ensure that the political commentator not be free to flee the country.

Related posts