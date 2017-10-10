PM: Entrance Fees for Bokor Resort Waived

Source: AKP

In five days, there will be no more entrance fees to visit Preah Monivong National Park, better known as Bokor Resort in Kampot, a southwestern province, according to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Sokha Hotel Group, the resort’s developer, has agreed to stop collecting the entrance fees for Bokor Resort from 00:00 of Oct. 15, 2017 onwards, said the premier in a Facebook post yesterday.

This move will further promote the tourism activities at this historical site as well as at the southern tourism corridor, mainly the coastal areas, he underlined.

Currently, the entrance fees range between US$0.25 to US$5 depending on the size of car or bus.

Thansur Bokor Highland Resort is located on Bokor Mountain. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Bokor Mountain at 1,075 metres above sea level is blessed with stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand, a virgin rainforest with exotic and rich flora and fauna with an all year round cooling mountain climate of just 20 degrees. The best time to visit is between November and February when it is the coolest as the temperature can drop to mid tens in the evening. It is essentially a cool, inviting and stunningly beautiful paradise in Cambodia! Bokor Mountain comes into full play when the mist descends and being able to touch the clouds is simply magical.

Thansur Bokor begun developing Bokor into a tourism destination in 2007 and the cost of first investment was US$200 million out of the total investment project of US$1,000 million.

Related posts