PM Encourages Youths to Take Part in National Culture Preservation and Development

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has encouraged the younger generations to contribute accountably to preserving and developing national culture and to enhancing mixed cultures in a sustainable and peaceful manner without political, religious and racial discrimination.

The encouragement was made while the Premier and his spouse were presiding over the celebration of the 20th National Culture Day, the closing ceremony of National Youth Festival and the get-together with some 4,000 artistes held at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh, yesterday afternoon.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also called on them to do their best to create new cultural works with high quality and effectiveness so as to contribute to the national economic development and poverty alleviation.

Meanwhile, he recommended relevant parties to create cultural products and services for trade and tourism purposes and to promote the use of cultural potential for increasing job opportunities and incomes.

According to H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, organised this year under the theme “Youth for National Culture”, the National Culture Day is aimed to remind the masterpieces of Cambodian ancestors, to inspire patriotism and love for cultural heritage among the Cambodian people from all walks of life, both inside and outside the country, to promote national culture and good morality, and to boost collaboration in preserving, protecting and upholding the nation’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

