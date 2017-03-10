PM: Drop in Rice Prices Is What RGC Has Paid Attention To

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has affirmed that the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) has paid high attention to the decrease in prices of paddy rice and milled rice.

While presiding over this morning the inauguration ceremony of a new temple and other achievements of Serey Sakor pagoda in Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen explained that rice prices went down because rice producing countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and India have produced million tons and their export also decreased.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen criticised some political parties that have used this issue for their political gains. “When they go to the market, they promise to drop the rice prices, but when they go to the rice fields, the pledge to increase the rice prices,” said the premier.

