PM Continues to Visit Flood Victims in Banteay Meanchey

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning continued his visit to flash flood victims in Banteay Meanchey province, about 430 kilometres northwest of Phnom Penh capital.

At this moment, Samdech Techo Hun Sen is traveling to Poipet city to visit some 5,000 flood-affected families after visiting and distributing donations to some 5,000 families in Puok district.

Yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen met and gave donations to more than 10,000 affected families in Mongkul Borei district.

According to the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), Banteay Meanchey is the worst hit province by flash floods this year. Out of 34 deaths, 18 are in Banteay Meanchey.

As of Oct. 20, 2020, the flash floods have affected 110 cities/districts/Khan in 19 of the 25 provinces and capital city – Phnom Penh, Pursat, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Svay Rieng, Oddar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, and Kampong Thom.

A total of 104,348 families or 417,392 people have been affected, of them 10,583 families or 42,332 people have been evacuated to the safety grounds.

Besides, 95,130 houses, 589 schools, 247,408 hectares of rice fields, 82,424 hectares of subsidiary crops, and many roads, bridges, canals have been flooded and damaged.

After visiting the flood victims, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will return to Phnom Penh this afternoon for the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday and plan to return to the province in the afternoon.

