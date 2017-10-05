PM Continues to Support Education Sector

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed here this morning his continued commitment to support the education sector and educational practitioners in the country.

Addressing to the celebration of 2017 Teacher’s Day held at the National Institute of Education, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on all stakeholders to transform the Teacher’s Day on Oct. 5 into a National Movement in favour of all teachers across the country.

At the same time, the premier urged the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Civil Service to delay the teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years old, explaining that teachers remain a potential human resource for the education in Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also pledged to increase the teachers’ monthly salary from 950,000 Riel (around US$237.5) to at least 1 million Riel (about US$250) by 2018.

Cambodia now has 7,144 primary schools, 1,240 lower secondary schools, 486 high schools, and 115 higher education institutions with a total of some 3 million students.

During his recent 5,000-kilometre travel across the country, Prime Minister Hun Sen has contributed almost US$150 million to build physical infrastructure for different schools.

