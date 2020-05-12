PM Continues to Show Concern Over COVID-19 Spread

Source: FN

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, continued to express his concern over the global spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“[…] the number of COVID-19 infected patients in the world has increased to more than 4 million. This is the biggest global concern now,” wrote Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a message posted on his official Facebook page this morning.

The Cambodian Premier thus appealed to all people to continue carrying out preventive measures. “For our country, even though most of the patients have been cured and there is no new confirmed case, please continue to pay high attention to regular hygiene such as washing hands with soap or alcohol-based or gel sanitizers and wearing facemasks or using Krama to prevent the transmission because this deadly disease is easily spread,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also advised his compatriots to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Cambodia has reported zero new case of COVID-19 for one month in a row, the tally thus remains at 122. They are 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, there is only one remaining active case.

