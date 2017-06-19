PM Congratulates the Winners of 7th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed congratulations to all the winners as well as the local and international athletes who participated in the 7th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon yesterday.

This annual sporting event attracted more than 5,300 people, of them 4,829 are Cambodians and 523 are foreigners from 33 countries, up about 20 percent compared with last year.

For men’s 21-kilometre race, the first winner is Kuniaki Takizaki while the two runners up are Ma Viro and Kang Thoeun. For women’s category, Messina Veronique came in first, followed by Herashchenko Nadtia and Straub Simone.

Besides, there were also the 10-kilometre race and 3-kilometre fun run for both men and women.

Each winner was awarded with a hand phone, some amount of money, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal. But, the first winners of the 21-kilometre category also won a round trip air-ticket to Japan.

According to the Cambodian premier, Phnom Penh International Half Marathon is organised annually to mark the Birthday of Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk (June 18), to raise funds for Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals, and to promote the Clean City, Clean Resort, Good Service campaign.

