PM Congratulates the Last COVID-Patient for Her Recovery

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has extended his congratulations to the last COVID-19 patient in Cambodia who was cured and discharged from the hospital this morning.

The last cured patient is a 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Banteay Meanchey province.

According to his Facebook message this afternoon, the Premier said Cambodia has now recorded no new infection case of COVID-19 and all the 122 patients have recovered. Anyway, he re-appealed to his compatriots to remain vigilant.

“Although we have no new case, please keep high vigilance and permanent hygiene such as wearing facemasks, clean your hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based hand sanitizers; continue social distancing; and stay home,” he underlined.

Our neighbouring countries and the whole world have been being hit by COVID-19 pandemic, which is the biggest concern for the moment and no drugs proven to treat the deadly disease yet.

Cambodia has so far reported in total 122 cases of COVID-19 and all of them have been cured successfully. Moreover, the Kingdom has found no new positive case for 34 days in a row.

