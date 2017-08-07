PM Congratulates Cambodian Vovinam Athletes’ Success at the 5th World Vovinam Championship 2017

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his congratulations to the Cambodian Vovinam players on their remarkable performance at the 5th World Vovinam Championship 2017 held in India in early August, according to his official Facebook page.

At this world competition held in New Delhi on Aug.3-5, Cambodia earned a total of 22 medals – 4 gold, 9 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

Cambodia thus ranked third among the 45 participating countries while Vietnam got the most medals followed by Algeria.

Vovinam, practiced by some countries, is a Vietnamese martial art which includes training of both the body and mind.

