PM Congratulates Cambodian Team on Victory against Afghanistan at AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifier

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his congratulations to the Cambodian national team on their victory against their Afghan counterparts (1-0) at a qualification round of AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 held on June 13 at the National Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh.

In a Facebook post yesterday night, the premier praised the Cambodian national footballers for their good performance, and thanked the Cambodian people for their support to the sports sector, particularly the youths who watched lived event at the stadium, through TV and his Facebook page.

“I wished the Cambodian national team more success,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen added.

As encouragement, Samdech Techo Prime Minister announced to give US$1,000 to each of them and their coach.

Sports have become popular among Cambodian people, either professional or personal interest, thanks to peace, security and political stability in the Kingdom.

