PM Congratulates Cambodian Muslim Community on Ramadan

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has congratulated the Muslim community in the country on the occasion of Ramadan.

“I and my spouse would like to wish all the Cambodian Muslims as well as other Muslims in the world on the occasion of Ramadan […] May Allah bring you all happiness,” said the Cambodian premier in a recent Facebook post.

Ramadan, which began this year on May 27, marks a month-long period of complete, daily fasting from sunrise to sunset for Muslims around the world. During this holy month, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs to purify the soul, refocus attention to their faith, and practice self-sacrifice. The Iftar is the evening meal Muslims have to break their fast during Ramadan.

Buddhism is the state religion of Cambodia, but the country has fully respected the religious freedom. 95 percent of the population of about 15 million are Buddhists. Islam has about 300,000 followers, and some 0.25 percent of Cambodian people follow Christianity, animism and so on.

