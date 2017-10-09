PM Congratulates 3 Cambodian Athletes of Bodybuilding and Physique Sports

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen yesterday expressed his sincere congratulations to three Cambodian medallists of the 9th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports championships.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page, at this world event taking place from Oct. 2-9, 2017 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, three Cambodian athletes won a gold, a silver and a bronze medals.

Mr. Sambo Nan got a gold medal while Mr. Tek Bunvy, a silver medal, and Mr. Num Soben, a bronze medal, pointed out the premier.

“This is our national pride when the sports sector is re-blossoming under the shade of peace,” he underlined.

Beside bodybuilding and physique sports, Cambodia won regional and global recognition in petanque, taekwondo, vovinam, and so on.

