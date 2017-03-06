PM Confirms Leaked Phone Conversation with Opposition Leader

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen confirmed here this morning about the phone conversation between him and the new President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) H.E. Kem Sokha leaked on social media late last week.

At the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony of two portions of Phnom Penh’s second ring road, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this was his real voice, and not an edited one.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also threatened to reveal more recorded conversations with the opposition party leader through Line, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. if the opposition side continued to deny the authenticity of the leaked phone conversation.

The more-than-20-minute conversation between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Kem Sokha, considered as top secret, was leaked on Sei Ha Facebook page.

